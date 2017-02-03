<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF – 0.9945





USD/CHF – Wave IV ended at 1.1730 and wave V has possibly ended at 0.7068





Although the greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0045 earlier this week and fell to as low as 0.9861, the subsequent rebound suggests minor consolidation would be seen and recovery to 1.0000 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon said resistance at 1.0045 would limit upside and bring another decline later. A break of 0.9861 would signal the fall from 1.0344 top is still in progress for retracement of early upmove to 0.9850-53 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344), then 0.9800, however, reckon downside would be limited to 0.9735-40 and 0.9675-80 should hold from here, bring rebound later. Our preferred count on the daily chart is that early selloff to 0.9630 is an end of the larger degree wave III and major correction is unfolding from there with a leg ended at 1.2298 (Nov 2008 with (a): 1.0625, (b):1.0011 and (c):1.2298), wave b ended at 0.9910 with (a): 1.0370, (b): 1.1967, (c): 0.9910. The rise from there to 1.1730 is the wave c which also marked the end of wave IV and wave V has possibly ended at 0.7068. On the upside, whilst initial recovery to 1.0000 is likely, upside should be limited to said resistance at 1.0045 and bring another decline. A daily close above this level would suggest low is possibly formed, bring test of resistance at 1.0122 but break there is needed to add credence to this view, brig a stronger rebound to 1.0190-00. Looking ahead, only a break above indicated resistance at 1.0248 would revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 1.0344 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0300. A break of 1.0344 resistance would confirm the medium term upmove from 0.7401 (2015 low) has resumed and bring headway to 1.0390-00, then 1.0450-60.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.

Dollar's long-term downtrend started from 2.9343 (Feb 1995) and it was unfolding as a (A)-(B)-(C) with (A): 1.1100, (B): 1.8310 (26 Oct 2000), then followed by another impulsive wave (C) with wave III ended at 0.9630 (Mar 2008). Under this count, correction in wave IV has possibly ended at 1.1730 and wave V already broke below support at 0.9630 and met indicated downside target at 0.7500 and 0.7400. The reversal from 0.7068 suggests the wave V has possibly ended and the breach of resistance at 0.9595 add credence to this view and indicated upside target at 1.0000 had been met, however, the sharp retreat from 1.0296 to 0.7401 suggests choppy trading would be seen but price should stay above said record low at 0.7068.