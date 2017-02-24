<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF – 1.0052





USD/CHF – Wave IV ended at 1.1730 and wave V has possibly ended at 0.7068





Although the greenback rose again after finding good support at 0.9967 and dollar edged higher to 1.0141, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation below said resistance would be seen and weakness to 1.0000 cannot be ruled out, however, break of said support at 0.9967 (last week’s low) is needed to signal top is formed and revive bearishness for weakness to 0.9900. A daily close below there would signal the rebound from 0.9861 has ended, bring retest of said support at 0.9861, once this level is penetrated, this would confirm early fall from 1.0344 top has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9850-53 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344), then 0.9800, having said that, reckon downside would be limited to 0.9735-40 and 0.9675-80 should hold from here, bring rebound later.



Our preferred count on the daily chart is that early selloff to 0.9630 is an end of the larger degree wave III and major correction is unfolding from there with a leg ended at 1.2298 (Nov 2008 with (a): 1.0625, (b):1.0011 and (c):1.2298), wave b ended at 0.9910 with (a): 1.0370, (b): 1.1967, (c): 0.9910. The rise from there to 1.1730 is the wave c which also marked the end of wave IV and wave V has possibly ended at 0.7068. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to 1.0100 and bring another decline. Only break of said resistance at 1.0141 would abort and signal the rebound from 0.9861 low is still in progress, bring at least a retracement of the fall from 1.0344 to indicated resistance at 1.0248, above there would revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 1.0344 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0300. A break of 1.0344 resistance would confirm the medium term upmove from 0.7401 (2015 low) has resumed and bring headway to 1.0390-00, then 1.0450-60.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.

Dollar's long-term downtrend started from 2.9343 (Feb 1995) and it was unfolding as a (A)-(B)-(C) with (A): 1.1100, (B): 1.8310 (26 Oct 2000), then followed by another impulsive wave (C) with wave III ended at 0.9630 (Mar 2008). Under this count, correction in wave IV has possibly ended at 1.1730 and wave V already broke below support at 0.9630 and met indicated downside target at 0.7500 and 0.7400. The reversal from 0.7068 suggests the wave V has possibly ended and the breach of resistance at 0.9595 add credence to this view and indicated upside target at 1.0000 had been met, however, the sharp retreat from 1.0296 to 0.7401 suggests choppy trading would be seen but price should stay above said record low at 0.7068.