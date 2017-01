On the downside, whilst initial pullback to 115.00 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 112.90-00 and bring another rise later. Below 112.00 would bring pullback to 110.00 but downside should be limited to 107.00 and bring another rise later. Only a drop below 105.50-55 would defer and prolong choppy trading below 2015 high of 125.86, then weakness to 103.00 and then 102.00 would follow but still reckon downside would be limited to 101.00-10 and price should stay above said 2016 low of 99.01, bring another rise later. In the event dollar drops below 99.01 support, this would shift risk back to downside for the retreat from 125.86 to bring a stronger correction of the aforesaid rise from 75.57 low to 97.00 and possibly 95.80-85 but downside should be limited 94.75-80 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 75.57-125.86) and support at 93.79 should remain intact.