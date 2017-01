USD/JPY – Wave V of larger degree circle V has possibly ended at 75.31 and major correction has commenced and already met indicated target at 125.00.





The greenback only fell marginally to 112.52 early last week before staging the anticipated rebound to 115.38, however, as price has retreated again after faltering below resistance at 115.62, retaining our view that further consolidation would take place and near term downside risk remains and another test of said support at 112.52, however, still reckon downside would be limited to 111.90-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66) and bring rebound later, above 114.40-50 would bring another bounce to 115.38 but a daily close above previous resistance at 115.62 is needed to suggest low is formed, bring further gain to 116.00, then towards resistance at 116.87, a sustained breach above there would signal the pullback from 118.66 has ended, bring further gain to another previous resistance at 117.53.



Our preferred count is that, triangle wave IV (with circle) ended at 101.45 and the circle wave V brought dollar down to the record low of 75.31 in 2011 and the subsequent rebound signal major correction has commenced with A leg ended at 84.19, followed by wave B at 77.14 and impulsive wave C is now unfolding (indicated upside target at 125.00 had been met) for gain towards 127.00 level. In the event dollar drops below support at 99.01, this would confirm medium term decline from 125.86 top (2015 high) has resumed for subsequent weakness to 98.00 and possibly 97.00.



Under this count, this wave C is unfolding as impulsive waves with (1) (2), 1 2 ended at 80.67, 79.07, 82.84 and 81.69 respectively, hence the extended wave 3 has ended at 103.74 and wave 4 correction of recent upmove should bring weakness to 92.57, then towards 90.88 but psychological support at 90.00 should limit downside and bring another rally later in wave 5, indicated target at 125.00 had been met and gain to 127.00 cannot be ruled out but reckon price would falter below 130.00.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 112.90-00 and bring another rise. Below said support at 112.52 would bring weakness to 111.90-00 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66), however, previous support at 111.36 should limit downside and bring another rebound. Below 111.36 would defer and risk a stronger retracement of recent upmove to 110.90-00, then 110.25-30 but reckon 109.90-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 101.19-118.66) would contain downside and bring another rebound later.



Recommendation: Stand aside for this week.



On the monthly chart, we have changed our preferred count that an impulsive wave is unfolding with major wave III with circle ended at 79.75, then followed by wave IV with circle and is labeled as a triangle with A: 147.64 (11 August, 1998), B: 101.25, C: 135.20, D: 101.67 and E leg ended at 124.14 to end the wave IV with circle. Hence, wave V with circle commenced from there and hit a record low of 75.31, however, the subsequent strong rebound signals this circle wave V has possibly ended there, hence gain to (indicated upside target at 122.00 and 125.00 had been met), the retreat from 125.86 suggests wave A of major correction has ended there and wave B correction back to 99.00, then 95.00 would be seen, however, reckon downside would be limited to 90.00, bring another rebound in wave C next year.