Jan 09 19:54 GMT

Candlesticks and Ichimoku Trade Ideas Performance Update
Jan 09 17 18:38 GMT
We had a fairly good start in the first week of 2017, we sold cable at 1.2305 and our downside target at 1.2205 was met quite soon, we then entered three positions in USD/JPY, two long and one short, the two long position only made small profit whilst the short position entered at 116.65 met our downside target at 115.65 with another 100 points profit.

On the other hand, the two positions entered in EUR/USD and USD/CHF (short and long respectively) didn't work very well, both went in the wrong direction and stops were tripped.

In short, 6 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total profit of 152 points and the positions are listed below:


3 Jan : GBP/USD - Short at 1.2305, exited at 1.2205 (+100 points)
4 Jan : USD/JPY -  Long at 117.35, exited at 117.50 (+15 points)
4 Jan : EUR/USD - Short at 1.0470, exited at 1.0505 (- 35 points)
5 Jan : USD/CHF - Long at 1.0170, exited at 1.0140 (- 30 points)
5 Jan : USD/JPY - Short at 116.65, exited at 115.65 (+100 points)
9 Jan : USD/JPY - Long at 116.50, exited at 116.52 (+ 2 points)

 

|                 JPY             EUR             CHF            GBP

Jan          + 117             - 35              - 30            +100
Feb          
Mar                   
Apr          
May         
Jun          
Jul           
Aug         
Sep             
Oct         
Nov        
Dec                                                                                               
Y-T-D
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT
