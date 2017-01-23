<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac059879&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac059879&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Although we entered a long position in euro last week at 1.0640, in view of the strength of the retreat from 1.0719, we exited the position with small profit and the pair slipped to as low as 1.0589 before staging the anticipated rally. A short position was entered in Swissy at 1.0070 and we also exited the position with small profit at 1.0060 and price bounced to as high as 1.0122 before resuming recent decline.



On the other hand, we got whipped in USD/JPY, the first short position entered at 114.30 was stopped at 114.65 as the rebound from 112.57 was stronger than expected, the subsequent long position entered over the weekend at 113.70 was stopped at 113.35 as dollar ran into renewed selling interest at 115.62 and dropped sharply.



In short, 4 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total loss of 45 points and the positions are listed below:





19 Jan : USD/JPY - Short at 114.30, exited at 114.65 (- 35 points)

19 Jan : EUR/USD - Long at 1.0640, exited at 1.0655 (+ 15 points)

19 Jan : USD/CHF - Short at 1.0070, exited at 1.0060 (+ 10 points)

23 Jan : USD/JPY - Long at 113.70, exited at 113.35 (- 35 points)





| JPY EUR CHF GBP



Jan + 187 - 55 - 20 + 65

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

