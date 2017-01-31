ActionForex.com
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Trade Ideas Performance Update Print E-mail
Signals Performance | Written by Action Forex | Jan 31 17 16:39 GMT
The greenback went through some very choppy sessions against other major currencies in part due to new US policies, most of our strategies did not do well, some got stopped and some exited with small profit.

In short, 5 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total loss of 55 points and the positions are listed below:


25 Jan : USD/JPY - Short at 114.00, exited at 113.85 (+ 15 points)
25 Jan : EUR/USD - Long at 1.0740, exited at 1.0710 (- 30 points)
25 Jan : USD/CHF - Short at 1.0000, exited at 0.9990 (+ 10 points)
30 Jan : USD/JPY - Long at 113.80, exited at 113.45  (- 35 points)
31 Jan : GBP/USD - Short at 1.2465, exited at 1.2480 (- 15 points)



|                 JPY             EUR             CHF            GBP

Jan          + 167             - 85              - 10            + 50
Feb          
Mar                   
Apr          
May         
Jun          
Jul           
Aug         
Sep             
Oct         
Nov        
Dec                                                                                               
Y-T-D
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT
