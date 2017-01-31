|
|
Signals Performance |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 31 17 16:39 GMT
|
The greenback went through some very choppy sessions against other major currencies in part due to new US policies, most of our strategies did not do well, some got stopped and some exited with small profit.
In short, 5 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total loss of 55 points and the positions are listed below:
25 Jan : USD/JPY - Short at 114.00, exited at 113.85 (+ 15 points)
25 Jan : EUR/USD - Long at 1.0740, exited at 1.0710 (- 30 points)
25 Jan : USD/CHF - Short at 1.0000, exited at 0.9990 (+ 10 points)
30 Jan : USD/JPY - Long at 113.80, exited at 113.45 (- 35 points)
31 Jan : GBP/USD - Short at 1.2465, exited at 1.2480 (- 15 points)
| JPY EUR CHF GBP
Jan + 167 - 85 - 10 + 50
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Y-T-D
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT