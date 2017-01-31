<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac059879&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac059879&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Candlesticks and Ichimoku Trade Ideas Performance Update Signals Performance | Written by Action Forex | <a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> The greenback went through some very choppy sessions against other major currencies in part due to new US policies, most of our strategies did not do well, some got stopped and some exited with small profit.



In short, 5 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total loss of 55 points and the positions are listed below:





25 Jan : USD/JPY - Short at 114.00, exited at 113.85 (+ 15 points)

25 Jan : EUR/USD - Long at 1.0740, exited at 1.0710 (- 30 points)

25 Jan : USD/CHF - Short at 1.0000, exited at 0.9990 (+ 10 points)

30 Jan : USD/JPY - Long at 113.80, exited at 113.45 (- 35 points)

31 Jan : GBP/USD - Short at 1.2465, exited at 1.2480 (- 15 points)







| JPY EUR CHF GBP



Jan + 167 - 85 - 10 + 50

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Y-T-D About the Author Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530

Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT Trade Ideas Candlesticks Trades - EURUSD USDJPY GBPUSD USDCHF AUDUSD USDCAD NZDUSD EURJPY EURGBP EURCHF EURCAD GBPJPY GBPCHF AUDJPY Elliott Wave Trades - EURUSD USDJPY GBPUSD USDCHF AUDUSD USDCAD EURJPY EURGBP EURCHF EURCAD GBPJPY GBPCHF AUDJPY Forex Brokers