Feb 06 18:32 GMT

Candlesticks and Ichimoku Trade Ideas Performance Update Print E-mail
Signals Performance | Written by Action Forex | Feb 06 17 17:24 GMT
We bought euro three times since the beginning of last week, however, euro continued meeting strong resistance and retreated, all three positions ended with small profit only.

We sold the greenback vs Swiss franc twice last week, the first short position entered at 0.9955 was stopped profit at 0.9930, we then sold the pair again at 0.9960 on Friday and the position is still holding at the moment.

A long position was entered in cable at 1.2480, however, active cross-selling in sterling continued putting pressure on the pound and the position was stopped at 1.2450 as sterling has remained under pressure.

In short, 6 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total profit of 40 points and the positions are listed below:


1 Feb : EUR/USD - Long at 1.0740, exited at 1.0760 (+ 20 points)
2 Feb : USD/CHF - Short at 0.9955, exited at 0.9930 (+ 25 points)
3 Feb : EUR/USD - Long at 1.0733, exited at 1.0745 (+ 13 points)’
3 Feb : USD/CHF - Short at 0.9960,
3 Feb : EUR/USD - Long a 1.0733, exited at 1.0745 (+ 12 points)
3 Feb : GBP/USD - Long at 1.2480, exited at 1.2450 (- 30 points)


|                 JPY             EUR             CHF            GBP

Jan          + 167             - 85              - 10            + 50
Feb                                +45              + 25            - 30
Mar                   
Apr          
May         
Jun          
Jul           
Aug         
Sep             
Oct         
Nov        
Dec
Y-T-D       + 167            - 40                + 15           + 20
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT
