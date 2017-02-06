<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac059879&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac059879&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We sold the greenback vs Swiss franc twice last week, the first short position entered at 0.9955 was stopped profit at 0.9930, we then sold the pair again at 0.9960 on Friday and the position is still holding at the moment.



A long position was entered in cable at 1.2480, however, active cross-selling in sterling continued putting pressure on the pound and the position was stopped at 1.2450 as sterling has remained under pressure.



In short, 6 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total profit of 40 points and the positions are listed below:





1 Feb : EUR/USD - Long at 1.0740, exited at 1.0760 (+ 20 points)

2 Feb : USD/CHF - Short at 0.9955, exited at 0.9930 (+ 25 points)

3 Feb : EUR/USD - Long at 1.0733, exited at 1.0745 (+ 13 points)’

3 Feb : USD/CHF - Short at 0.9960,

3 Feb : EUR/USD - Long a 1.0733, exited at 1.0745 (+ 12 points)

3 Feb : GBP/USD - Long at 1.2480, exited at 1.2450 (- 30 points)





| JPY EUR CHF GBP



Jan + 167 - 85 - 10 + 50

Feb +45 + 25 - 30

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

