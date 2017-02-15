|
Feb 15 17 04:02 GMT
Two positions were entered in USD/CHF, the first short position entered at 0.9960 was exited at break-even whilst the other long position entered at 0.9940 met its upside target at 1.0040 (with 100 points profit) as the pair rallied above previous resistance at 1.0045.
We also bought the greenback vs yen at 112.95 and dollar did find renewed buying interest at 112.86 and surged in line with our bullish expectation, upside target at 113.95 was reached as price rose to as high as 114.17 yesterday.
Two short positions were entered in EUR/USD and Cable, at 1.0700 and 1.2515 respectively,the position in euro stopped profit at 1.0695 whilst the short position in cable stopped out at 1.2545 but sterling topped out at 1.2549 and dropped as suggested.
In short, 5 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total profit of 175 points and the positions are listed below:
3 Feb : USD/CHF - Short at 0.9960, exited at 0.9960 ( 0 point)
8 Feb : EUR/USD - Short at 1.0700, exited at 1.0695 (+ 5 points)
8 Feb : USD/CHF - Long at 0.9940, exited at 1.0040 (+100 points)
13 Feb : USD/JPY - Long at 112.95, exited at 113.95 (+100 points)
13 Feb : GBP/USD - Short at 1.2515, exited at 1.2545 (- 30 points)
| JPY EUR CHF GBP
Jan + 167 - 85 - 10 + 50
Feb + 100 +50 +125 - 60
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Y-T-D + 267 - 35 +115 - 10
