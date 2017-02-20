ActionForex.com
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Trade Ideas Performance Update Print E-mail
Signals Performance | Written by Action Forex | Feb 20 17 16:20 GMT
We entered a short position in euro at 1.0655 and the single currency met resistance at 1.0680, then retreated, the position is still holding at the moment in anticipation for another decline later.

We bought cable once at 1.2425 but in view of the sharp retreat on Friday, we quickly exited the long position with small losses.

In short, 2 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total loss of 7 points and the positions are listed below:


16 Feb : EUR/USD - Short at 1.0655,
17 Feb : GBP/USD - Long at 1.2425, exited at 1.2418 (- 7 points)


|                 JPY             EUR             CHF            GBP

Jan          + 167             - 85              - 10            + 50
Feb          + 100             +50              +125            - 67
Mar                   
Apr          
May         
Jun          
Jul           
Aug         
Sep             
Oct         
Nov        
Dec
Y-T-D       + 267            - 35                +115           - 17
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT
