|
|
Signals Performance |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 20 17 16:20 GMT
|
We entered a short position in euro at 1.0655 and the single currency met resistance at 1.0680, then retreated, the position is still holding at the moment in anticipation for another decline later.
We bought cable once at 1.2425 but in view of the sharp retreat on Friday, we quickly exited the long position with small losses.
In short, 2 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total loss of 7 points and the positions are listed below:
16 Feb : EUR/USD - Short at 1.0655,
17 Feb : GBP/USD - Long at 1.2425, exited at 1.2418 (- 7 points)
| JPY EUR CHF GBP
Jan + 167 - 85 - 10 + 50
Feb + 100 +50 +125 - 67
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Y-T-D + 267 - 35 +115 - 17
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT