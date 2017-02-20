<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac059879&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac059879&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We entered a short position in euro at 1.0655 and the single currency met resistance at 1.0680, then retreated, the position is still holding at the moment in anticipation for another decline later.



We bought cable once at 1.2425 but in view of the sharp retreat on Friday, we quickly exited the long position with small losses.



In short, 2 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total loss of 7 points and the positions are listed below:





16 Feb : EUR/USD - Short at 1.0655,

17 Feb : GBP/USD - Long at 1.2425, exited at 1.2418 (- 7 points)





| JPY EUR CHF GBP



Jan + 167 - 85 - 10 + 50

Feb + 100 +50 +125 - 67

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Y-T-D + 267 - 35 +115 - 17 About the Author Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

