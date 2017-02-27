<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac059879&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac059879&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The short position entered in euro at 1.0655 finally met our indicated downside target at 1.0555 and the single currency fell to as low as 1.0493 last week before rebounding back above 1.0600 level.



We also entered a short position in USD/JPY at 113.30 and the pair then dropped accordingly, our downside target at 112.30 was met as dollar fell below 112.00 level.



We sold Swissy early last week at 1.0095 but in view of the strength of the rebound from 0.9967, we exited the position around break-even, then a long position was entered at 1.0065 but was stopped at 1.0030 as dollar fell to as low as 1.0025.



A short position was entered in cable earlier today, however, as sterling continued finding decent demand above previous support level at 1.2383, we quickly exited the position around break-even.



In short, 5 positions were entered among all 4 currency pairs with total profit of 176 points and the positions are listed below:





16 Feb : EUR/USD - Short at 1.0655, exited at 1.0555 (+100 points)

21 Feb : USD/CHF - Short at 1.0095, exited at 1.0092 (+ 3 points)

22 Feb : USD/JPY - Short at 113.30, exited at 112.30 (+ 100 points)

23 Feb : USD/CHF - Long at 1.0065, exited at 1.0030 (- 35 points)

27 Feb : GBP/USD - Short at 1.2470, exited at 1.2462 (+ 8 points)





| JPY EUR CHF GBP



Jan + 167 - 85 - 10 + 50

Feb + 200 +150 +93 - 59

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Y-T-D + 367 + 65 +83 - 9 About the Author Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530

Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

