Written by Action Forex |
Jan 09 17 19:05 GMT
It was not a very good start of us in the first week of 2017, we bought euro against yen initially at 122.60 but the retreat from 123.86 turned out deeper than expected, the position was stopped at 122.25 but euro found support just above 122 level and has rebounded in latter part of the week.
We sold aussie at 0.7350 but in view of the strength of the rebound from 0.7158, we exited the position around break-even and the pair continued edging higher since.
Another short position was entered in EUR/GBP at 0.8615 but euro found renewed buying interest at 0.8450 and rallied, the position was stopped at 0.8655 and the pair broke above previous resistance at 0.8669.
In short, 3 positions were entered last week with total loss of 70 points and the positions are listed below.
4 Jan : EUR/JPY - Long at 122.60, exited at 122.25 (- 35 points)
6 Jan : AUD/USD - Short at 0.7350, exited at 0.7345 (+ 5 points)
9 Jan : EUR/GBP - Short at 0.8615, exited at 0.8655 (- 40 points)
| AUD EUR/JPY EUR/GBP CAD
Jan + 5 -35 - 40
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Y-T-D
