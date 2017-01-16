ActionForex.com
Jan 16 18:35 GMT

Signals Performance | Written by Action Forex | Jan 16 17 17:12 GMT
Although the single currency rebounded to 123.73 early last week, the subsequent selloff from there dampened our bullish view, our long position entered at 122.50 was stopped at 121.90 and price even fell below 121.00 level today.

In short, only 1 position was entered last week with total loss of 60 points and the position is stated below.

10 Jan : EUR/JPY - Long at 122.50, exited at 121.90 (- 60 points)


|                 AUD        EUR/JPY       EUR/GBP         CAD
Jan             + 5              -95                - 40
Feb           
Mar                    
Apr                  
May          
Jun           
Jul            
Aug          
Sep              
Oct           
Nov         
Dec                                                                              
Y-T-D
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT
