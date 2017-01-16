|
Signals Performance
Written by Action Forex
Jan 16 17 17:12 GMT
Although the single currency rebounded to 123.73 early last week, the subsequent selloff from there dampened our bullish view, our long position entered at 122.50 was stopped at 121.90 and price even fell below 121.00 level today.
In short, only 1 position was entered last week with total loss of 60 points and the position is stated below.
10 Jan : EUR/JPY - Long at 122.50, exited at 121.90 (- 60 points)
| AUD EUR/JPY EUR/GBP CAD
Jan + 5 -95 - 40
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Y-T-D
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT