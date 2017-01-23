<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac059879&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac059879&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Elliott Wave Trade Ideas Performance Update Signals Performance | Written by Action Forex | <a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> We sold euro against yen at 121.65, however, the rebound from 120.54 turned out to be stronger than expected, the position was stopped at 122.25 and price rose to as high as 122.95 before retreating. We then entered a long position at 121.85 and the position is still holding at the moment.



A short position was entered in USD/CAD at 1.3190 but we under-estimated the strength of the rebound from last week's low of 1.3019, the position was stopped at 1.3250 and the pair rose to 1.3388 before easing.



In short, 3 positions were entered last week with total loss of 120 points and the positions are listed below.





19 Jan : EUR/JPY - Short at 121.65, exited at 122.25 (- 60 points)

19 Jan : USD/CAD - Short at 1.3190, exited at 1.3250 (- 60 points)

23 Jan : EUR/JPY - Long ast 121.85,





| AUD EUR/JPY EUR/GBP CAD

Jan + 5 -155 - 40 -60

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Y-T-D



About the Author Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530

Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT Trade Ideas Candlesticks Trades - EURUSD USDJPY GBPUSD USDCHF AUDUSD USDCAD NZDUSD EURJPY EURGBP EURCHF EURCAD GBPJPY GBPCHF AUDJPY Elliott Wave Trades - EURUSD USDJPY GBPUSD USDCHF AUDUSD USDCAD EURJPY EURGBP EURCHF EURCAD GBPJPY GBPCHF AUDJPY Forex Brokers