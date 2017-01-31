<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac059879&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac059879&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We apologize for the poor performance last week, almost all positions entered ended with different level of losses, the two long positions entered in EUR/JPY, one at 121.85 and another one at 122.20, both were stopped. A long position was also entered in USD/CAD at 1.3235, however, the retreat from 1.3388 turned out to be much deeper than expected, the position was stopped at 1.3175 and price eventually dropped below 1.3000 level today.



We ventured short in aussie and sold A$ at 0.7570, although price did retreat to 0.7512, renewed buying interest emerged there and has rebounded today, the lowered stop at 0.7590 were tripped.



A short position was entered in EUR/GBP earlier today and in view of the strength of the rebound from 0.8470, we exited the position around break-even.



In short, 5 positions were entered last week with total loss of 195 points and the positions are listed below.





23 Jan : EUR/JPY - Long ast 121.85, exited at 121.25 (- 60 points)

24 Jan : USD/CAD - Long at 1.3235, exited at 1.3175 (- 60 points)

26 Jan : AUD/USD - Short at 0.7570, exited at 0.7590 (- 20 points)

30 Jan : EUR/JPY - Long at 122.20, exited at 121.60 (- 60 points)

31 Jan : EUR/GBP - Short at 0.8600, exited at 0.8595 (+ 5 points)





| AUD EUR/JPY EUR/GBP CAD

Jan - 15 -275 - 35 -120

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

About the Author Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530

Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

