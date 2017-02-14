<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac059879&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac059879&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We entered two short positions in USD/CAD, the first position entered at 1.3170 was exited at 1.3148 and the pair then rebounded to as high as 1.3212 before retreating again, we then entered another short position at 1.3135 and is still holding at the moment.



No position was entered in other currency pairs.



In short, 2 positions were entered last week with total profit of 22 points and the positions are listed below.





8 Feb : USD/CAD - Short at 1.3170, exited at 1.3148 (+22 points)

10 Feb : USD/CAD - Short at 1.3135,





| AUD EUR/JPY EUR/GBP CAD

Jan - 15 -275 - 35 -120

Feb +22

