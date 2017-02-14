ActionForex.com
Elliott Wave Trade Ideas Performance Update Print E-mail
Signals Performance | Written by Action Forex | Feb 14 17 16:18 GMT
We entered two short positions in USD/CAD, the first position entered at 1.3170 was exited at 1.3148 and the pair then rebounded to as high as 1.3212 before retreating again, we then entered another short position at 1.3135 and is still holding at the moment.

No position was entered in other currency pairs.

In short, 2 positions were entered last week with total profit of 22 points and the positions are listed below.


8 Feb : USD/CAD - Short at 1.3170, exited at 1.3148 (+22 points)
10 Feb : USD/CAD - Short at 1.3135, 


|                 AUD        EUR/JPY       EUR/GBP         CAD
Jan             - 15             -275                - 35         -120
Feb                                                                    +22
Mar                    
Apr                  
May          
Jun           
Jul            
Aug          
Sep              
Oct           
Nov         
Dec                                                                            
Y-T-D      

 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT
