The short position entered in USD/CAD at 1.3135 the week before was exited after we lowered the stop to 1.3120 as the pair found good support just above 1.3000 level and rebounded from 1.3009.



We entered at long position in EUR/JPY at 120.30 but in view of the sharp retreat, we quickly exited the position with small loss at 120.13.



No position was entered in other currency pairs.



In short, 2 positions were entered last week with total loss of 2 points and the positions are listed below.





10 Feb : USD/CAD - Short at 1.3135, exited at 1.3120 (+ 15 points)

17 Feb : EUR/JPY - Long at 120.30, exited at 120.13 ( - 17 points)





| AUD EUR/JPY EUR/GBP CAD

Jan - 15 -275 - 35 -120

Feb -17 +37

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Y-T-D - 292 + 83



