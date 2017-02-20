ActionForex.com
Feb 20 17:25 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Elliott Wave Trade Ideas Performance Update Print E-mail
Signals Performance | Written by Action Forex | Feb 20 17 16:31 GMT
The short position entered in USD/CAD at 1.3135 the week before was exited after we lowered the stop to 1.3120 as the pair found good support just above 1.3000 level and rebounded from 1.3009.

We entered at long position in EUR/JPY at 120.30 but in view of the sharp retreat, we quickly exited the position with small loss at 120.13.

No position was entered in other currency pairs.

In short, 2 positions were entered last week with total loss of 2 points and the positions are listed below.


10 Feb : USD/CAD - Short at 1.3135, exited at 1.3120 (+ 15 points)
17 Feb : EUR/JPY - Long at 120.30, exited at 120.13 ( - 17 points)


|                 AUD          EUR/JPY          EUR/GBP         CAD
Jan             - 15             -275                - 35             -120
Feb                                -17                                    +37
Mar                    
Apr                  
May          
Jun           
Jul            
Aug          
Sep              
Oct           
Nov         
Dec
Y-T-D                            - 292                                   + 83
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.