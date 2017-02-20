|
|
Signals Performance |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 20 17 16:31 GMT
|
The short position entered in USD/CAD at 1.3135 the week before was exited after we lowered the stop to 1.3120 as the pair found good support just above 1.3000 level and rebounded from 1.3009.
We entered at long position in EUR/JPY at 120.30 but in view of the sharp retreat, we quickly exited the position with small loss at 120.13.
No position was entered in other currency pairs.
In short, 2 positions were entered last week with total loss of 2 points and the positions are listed below.
10 Feb : USD/CAD - Short at 1.3135, exited at 1.3120 (+ 15 points)
17 Feb : EUR/JPY - Long at 120.30, exited at 120.13 ( - 17 points)
| AUD EUR/JPY EUR/GBP CAD
Jan - 15 -275 - 35 -120
Feb -17 +37
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Y-T-D - 292 + 83
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT