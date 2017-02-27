|
We sold aussie last week at 0.7690 and despite rising to 0.7741, as price has retreated from there, the position is still holding at the moment.
A long position was entered in USD/CAD after seeing the rise to 1.3120, however, in view of the strength of the retreat from there, we exited the position at 1.3094 and price fell to as low as 1.3056 late last week.
A short position was entered in EUR/GBP at 0.8495 and although the pair slipped to 0.8422, euro then rebounded again after holding above support at 0.8403, the position was stopped at 0.8535.
No position was entered in EUR/JPY last week.
In short, 3 positions were entered last week with total loss of 66 points and the positions are listed below.
22 Feb : AUD/USD - Short at 0.7690,
23 Feb : USD/CAD - Long at 1.3120, exited at 1.3094 (- 26 points)
23 Feb : EUR/GBP - Short at 0.8495, exited at 0.8535 (- 40 points)
| AUD EUR/JPY EUR/GBP CAD
Jan - 15 -275 - 35 -120
Feb -17 - 40 +11
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Y-T-D - 292 - 75 + 57
