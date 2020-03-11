GBP/USD is clawing back loses after the BoE made an emergency 50 basis point rate cut early on Wednesday, in an unscheduled move. This takes the interest rate from 0.75% to 0.25%, ahead of the Chancellor’s budget due later in the day.

The central bank has followed in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve, as it looks to shore up the UK economy in the face of the oncoming coronavirus risk. The move should help support consumer confidence and businesses ahead of the expected combined supply shock/ demand shock which is due to hit not just the broader economy in the coming weeks but more acutely smaller businesses

BoE highlighted a marked deterioration in risk appetite and in the outlook for economic growth.

- advertisement -

The move comes ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget later today. This move is an attempt to show a combined approach, whilst still keeping the independence of the central bank.

Budget up next

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget is expected to be dominated by money for the NHS and to businesses to help them survive over what is expected to be a very difficult few months.

The Chancellor is expected to be generous in his fight to limit the economic impact that coronavirus will have on the UK economy. Investors will be looking for strong short-term measures and spending plans that will prevent a very hard but temporary hit on the economy becoming something far more deeply entrenched and longer term.

Should the markets consider than Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not gone far enough with spending to support the economy, the pound could fall.

GBP/USD levels to watch

GBP/USD dived an initial 100 points hitting a weekly low on the news of the cut, in a knee jerk reaction. However, the pair is clawing back those losses and is pushing back into positive territory at $1.29.

Whilst GBP/USD traded above the descending trend line in the previous session, it hasn’t managed to remain above it. A sustained move above $1.2970 could negate the current bearish trend.

Immediate support can be seen at $1.2828 (today’s low) prior to $1.2725 (low 28th Feb) and $1.2705 (200 sma).

Resistance can be seen at $1.2970 (trendline) ahead of $1.3130 (yesterday’s high) and $1.32 (Monday’s high).

Previous articleEUR/AUD Daily Outlook
Next articleEUR/GBP Daily Outlook
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.