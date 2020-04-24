FX Market Wrap at the Wall Street close

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the CHF and EUR. On the economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims fell to 4,427K for the week ending April 18th (4,500K expected), from a revised 5,237K in the prior week. Continuing Claims jumped to a record 15,976K for the week ending April 11th (16,738K expected), from a revised 11,912K in the week before. Markit’s U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index decreased to 36.9 on month in the April preliminary reading (35.0 expected), from 48.5 in the March final reading. New Home Sales slipped to 627K on month in March (644K expected), from a revised 741K homes in February. On Friday, Durable Goods Orders for the March preliminary reading is expected to fall 12.0% on month, from +1.2% in the February final reading. Finally, the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index for the April final reading is expected to decline to 67.9 on month, from 71.0 in the April preliminary reading.

The Euro was bearish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, research firm Markit has published preliminary readings of April Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone at 33.6 (vs 39.2 expected), Germany at 34.4 (vs 39.0 expected), France at 31.5 (vs 37.5 expected) and the U.K. at 32.9 (vs 42.0 expected). Also, preliminary readings of March Services PMI were published for the Eurozone at 11.7 (vs 23.8 expected), Germany at 15.9 (vs 28.5 expected), France at 10.4 (vs 25.0 expected) and the U.K. at 12.3 (vs 29.0 expected). Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence Index for May was released at -23.4 (vs -1.8 expected). France’s INSEE has released April indicators on business confidence at 62 (vs 80 expected) and manufacturing confidence at 82 (vs 83 expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released March public sector net borrowing excluding banking groups at 2.3 billion pounds (vs 1.8 billion pounds expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD.

Regarding major currency pairs

EUR/USD fell 48pips to 1.0775 the day’s range was 1.0756 – 1.0847 compared to 1.0803 – 1.0885 the previous session.

GBP/USD gained 9pips to 1.2343 the day’s range was 1.2308 – 1.2415 compared to 1.2275 – 1.2386 the previous session.

USD/JPY slipped 12pips to 107.63 the day’s range was 107.35 – 108.04 compared to 107.52 – 107.94 the previous session.

USD/CHF jumped 50pips to 0.9763 the day’s range was 0.9706 – 0.9773 compared to 0.9669 – 0.9732 the previous session.

AUD/USD rose 49pips to 0.6372 the day’s range was 0.6283 – 0.6406 compared to 0.6277 – 0.6351 the previous session.

USD/CAD declined 90pips to 1.4071 the day’s range was 1.4001 – 1.4198 compared to 1.4115 – 1.4238 the previous session.

FX pair in focus

The USD/CAD had the largest move on Thursday based on pips. The Pair is trying to hold above its 50-period moving average on an hourly chart. Key resistance at 1.4125 that acted as support on Wednesday is a likely upside target as the pair attempts a rebound from today’s sell-off. A break below support at 1.4045 could send the pair lower to test Thursday’s lows at 1.40.