Australia is still facing challenging times as April Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI was released at 44.1 this morning, vs 45.6 expected and 49.7 in March. On its side, the Ai Group Manufacturing PMI Index faced an even worse fall as it was reported at 35.8, vs 46.0 expected and 53.7 the previous month. AUD/USD is facing a consolidation but remains quite resilient.

From a technical point of view, despite the current pull back, AUD/USD remains supported by a rising trend line. It also stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue) as the daily RSI stands within its buying area between 50 and 70. Readers may therefore consider the potential for a new advance above horizontal support at 0.6270. The nearest resistance would be set at previous overlap at 0.6685 and a second one would be set at set at 0.6850 in extension.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

