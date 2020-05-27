INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly higher again, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advancing 1.1%. Germany’s DAX 30 gained 1.0%, France’s CAC 40 jumped 1.5%, and the U.K. market was up 1.2%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
74% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
86% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 78% Monday (above the 20D moving average).
31% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 31% Monday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.12pt to 28.04, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: Telecom

Europe Best 3 sectors
travel & leisure, banks, insurance

Europe worst 3 sectors
health care, telecommunications, chemicals

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.49% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 3bps to -21bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
FR 07:45: May Consumer Confidence, exp.: 95
EC 08:30: ECB President Lagarde speech
EC 09:30: ECB Guindos speech
GE 14:30: Bundesbank Mauderer speech

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD retreated to 1.0956 and GBP/USD eased to 1.2315. USD/JPY slipped to 107.45.

Spot gold remained subdued at $1,710 an ounce.

#UK – IRELAND#
British Land, a property group, posted full-year results: “The IFRS loss after tax for the year was £1,114m, compared with a loss after tax for the prior year of £320m. As a result, IFRS basic EPS was (110.0)p per share, compared to (30.0)p per share in the prior year. This primarily reflects the downward valuation movement on the Group’s properties of £1,105m, and an increase in the capital and other income loss from joint ventures and funds of £306m, both driven principally by outward yield shift of 101 bps and ERV decline of 11.7% in the Retail portfolio.”

St. James’s Place, a wealth management company, reported that funds under management grew 1.5% on year to 108.83 billion pounds as of April 30, where net inflows in totaled 0.81 billion pounds April , compared with 0.80 billion pounds in the prior-year period.

Auto Trader Group, a digital automotive marketplace, released a COVID-19 update: “The government’s guidance on 25 May confirmed that vehicle retailers in England can reopen from 1 June. Today, we will advise those customers of the support we will provide as they resume trading. This will include a 25% discount for the month of June.”

Britvic, a soft drinks producer, announced 1H results: “Revenue increased 1.4% to £698.8m (reported -9.1%). (…) Adjusted EBIT increased 9.4%* to £75.7m (reported -9.6%). (…) Profit after tax increased 11.5% to £38.9m. (…) Adjusted earnings per share increased 2.7% to 19.0p (reported -14.8%). (…) Board prudently defers dividend decision to later in year, when impact of Covid-19 will be clearer.”

Hammerson, a property developer, announced that CEO David Atkins has decided to step down from his position before spring 2021.

Kingspan Group, a building materials supplier, was downgraded to “underweight” from “equalweight” at Barclays.

#GERMANY#
Commerzbank, a major German bank, reported that it has decided to launch an issuance program for additional tier 1 capital, with total subordinated bonds value of up to 3 billion euros.

LEG Immobilien and TAG Immobilien, the two property groups, said they have decided to terminate talks on a possible combination.

Infineon Technologies, a semiconductor manufacturer, announced that it has raised 1.06 billion euros through share placement, to repay a part of the acquisition financing provided by banks for the purchase of Cypress Semiconductor.

Volkswagen, a vehicle manufacturer, is nearing a deal to acquire a 50% stake in Chinese car maker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group for 491 million dollars, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

#FRANCE#
Saint-Gobain, a building materials supplier, announced the disposal of its entire stake in Sika of 15.2 million shares, representing approximately 2.7 billion Swiss franc, through a private placement to institutional investors. From a chartist point of view, a bullish continuation pattern in pennant has been confirmed. Furthermore, the RSI broke up a declining trend line. Above 22.5, the share aims 31.6 and 33.70 euros.

BNP Paribas, a banking group, was upgraded to “overweight” from “equalweight” at Morgan Stanley.

#SWITZERLAND#
Sika’s, a specialty chemical company, shareholder Saint-Gobain announced the sale of its entire stake in the company of 15.2 million shares, representing approximately 2.7 billion Swiss franc, through a private placement to institutional investors.

Roche, a pharmaceutical group, said the phase 3 trial, evaluating its Port Delivery System with ranibizumab in people living with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration, met its primary endpoint.

#DENMARK#
Rockwool International, a manufacturer of mineral wool products, was upgraded to “overweight” from “underweight” at Barclays.

EX-DIVIDEND
Safran: E2.38


DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

