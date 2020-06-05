Yesterday, U.S. official data showed that the latest Initial Jobless Claims declined to 1.877 million (vs 1.843 million expected). Later today, the closely-watched U.S. official jobs report is expected to show a reduction of 7.500 million nonfarm payrolls in May with the jobless rated jumping to 19.4%.

From a technical point of view, on an intraday chart, Dollar Index remains under pressure and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness as long 96.85 is not broken to the upside. The nearest support would be set at yesterday bottom at 96.57. A second one would be set at horizontal support at 96.29.

- advertisement -
Previous articleUSDJPY Breaking Higher
Next articleEUR/USD Inches Closer To The 1.1400 Handle
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.