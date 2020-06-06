In what was the economic shocker of the week, the US added 2.5 million jobs in May while Canada added 289.6K! Both were expected to be negative! Despite China taking a back seat in the news to protests across the US regarding police brutality towards George Floyd in Minneapolis, the S&P 500 managed to climb 5% this week, helped by oil which rose 10.75%. The DXY was down 1.37%. The UK/EU Brexit negotiations remain at a standoff. Regarding coronavirus aid, the ECB is expanding PEPP while Germany passed a 130 billion Euro package. This week brings the much-anticipated OPEC+ meeting. Expectations are high for an agreement of a continued cutback. In addition, the FOMC meets this week. The economic projections will show us where the Fed sees light at the end of the tunnel.

Although much of the global economy still appears to be poor (example Germany’s factory orders) to mixed (global PMIs beat expectations but are still in contraction territory), one area that is rebounding sharply is employment. The US added 2,509,000 jobs to the economy in May vs an expectation of -8,000,000 and an April print of -20,687,000. The Unemployment Rate fell from 14.7% to 13.3%. With such a large discrepancy between expectations and actual data, it begs the question to be asked, “Where did all these jobs come from?”. If we look at initial claims for the month of May, they add up to roughly 9.2 million NEW claims. The ADP Employment Change for May on Wednesday was -2,760,000 vs -9,000,000 expected, which is better than expected but still off by 5,000,000 when compared to the NFP data. Barring an error, the only explanation for the discrepancy between the actual and the expected number for NFP is the way certain jobs are counted, or accounting. For example, the NFP government data must account furloughed workers different than ADP does and the way most economists were expecting. In Canada, the positive surprise was roughly of the same magnitude: +290,600 jobs created in May vs -500,000 expected and -1,993,900 in April! The Unemployment Rate however did uptick slightly from 13.0% to 13.7%. Regardless, stock indices loved the data, with S&Ps up over 2.5% on Friday. With a light economic data calendar this week, keep an eye on any possible “errors” or “adjustments” to employment data and continue to focus on the timelier Initial Claims data.

Unfortunately, things didn’t end the week as well for the UK/EU Brexit talks. EU’s Barnier said that there was not significant progress and doesn’t expect further talks until the end of June or early July and could last until October, however the UK is suggesting talks will end sooner rather than later. UK’s Frost’s comments were similar, suggesting that talks have been limited but seem to have to have a positive tone.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With the protests grabbing the headlines this week in the US, China news was minimal. However, on Friday, the White House’s Kudlow did manage to sneak in that although he suspects there is still more to come in terms of holding China accountable for the coronavirus, the US is still engaging with China on Phase 1 of the trade deal. Watch for more news this week, specifically any headlines regarding sanctions.

While protests around the US continue, as well as at US embassies around the globe, there are concerns of a spike in coronavirus cases. In addition, some southern states in the US, such as Florida, saw their largest 1 day increases in cases since March. If the number of cases continues to rise, there may be a preemptive risk-off mood in the markets, especially after such a large risk-on move since late March.

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, however there have been rumors that they may meet as early as Saturday. Earlier this week, OPEC was looking for additional cuts, despite non-compliance from Iraq and Nigeria. Russia was also an earlier hold out of additional cuts. Later in the week, Russia’s Lukoil said that OPEC+ has agreed on a deal in which current cuts would be extended by 2 months. Later it was rumored 1 month. Regardless, it seems like some sort of deal will be done and that a meeting is imminent (since it is a virtual meeting, it can be held at any time). Prices of oil have been forecasting a continued deal and/or a pickup in demand. Keep on a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” after the details of the meeting have been announced.

The stimulus continues! Last week, Germany announced an additional 130 billion Euro stimulus deal, while the ECB increased PEPP by 600 billion Euros and will extend the program through 2021. They also announced they would reinvest the maturing principal until the end of 2022. Both the BOC and the ECB revised their growth and inflation forecasts lower, while the BOC, ECB , and RBA all said they stand ready to act as needed to provide further stimulus. On Wednesday, the FOMC will meet. The risk is that the Fed is “less dovish”. Traders will also be watching the forward projections for lowered guidance and inflation. Lowered revisions may cause markets to go bid, as it means “more for longer”.

Although the Fed and OPEC meetings will be the highlights of the week in terms of the economy, there is some economic data due which may affect the markets. Below is some of the more important data expected this week:

Sunday

China: Trade Balance (MAY)

Monday

Japan: GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q1)

Canada: Housing Starts (MAY)

Tuesday

Australia: NAB Business Confidence (MAY)

Germany: Trade Balance

Europe: GDP Growth Rate QoQ 3rd Est (Q1)

US: IBD/TIP Economic Optimism (JUN)

OPEC Meeting

Wednesday

Australia: Westpac Consumer Confidence (JUN)

China: Inflation Rate (MAY)

China: PPI (MAY)

US: Inflation Rate (MAY)

US: Fed Interest Rate Decision

OPEC Meeting

Crude Inventories

Thursday

New Zealand: Electronic Retail Card Spending (MAY)

Australia: Consumer Inflation Expectations (JUN)

US: Initial Jobless Claims (Week ending June 6th)

US: PPI (MAY)

Friday

New Zealand: Business NZ PMI (MAY)

UK: Trade Balance (APR)

UK: Industrial Production (APR)

UK: Manufacturing Production (APR)

UK: GDP (APR)

EU: Industrial Production (APR)

US: Export Prices (MAY)

US: Import Price (MAY)

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel (JUN)

Chart of the Week: SP 500 vs DXY Daily

Source: Tradingview, CME, Forex.com

The chart above is the DXY overlaid on the S&P 500. Since the S&P 500 had bottomed in mid-March, it has been retracing towards February’s highs in an aggressive channel formation. The payroll data on Friday, was enough to push the index through the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level and horizonal resistance dating back to the highs of September 2018. The only resistance left at this point before reaching the all-time highs of 3402 is the top of the channel, which currently comes across near 3335. However, the continuation of this move may be contingent on that of the US Dollar Index (DXY). Much like we had seen early last decade, the DXY and stocks (S&P 500) are trading in a negatively correlated fashion. The current correlation coefficient between the 2 assets is -.94. For reference, a correlation of -1.00 means that the 2 asset classes are perfectly negatively correlated and trade in together in the opposite direction 100% of the time. A -.94 correlation coefficient is pretty close. If one is looking to for a turn in the S&P 500, he/she may want to keep an eye on the DXY for confirmation of a possible direction changed.

Next week could bring volatility around several events. Watch for headlines regarding the OPEC meeting, any kind of “errors” or adjustments to the employment data, and spikes in coronavirus cases. China headlines may also renter the picture. Also, the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday may bring some volatility to the DXY, which could affect the direction of stocks!

Have a great weekend and please always wash your hands!