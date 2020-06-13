Beware of an increase in coronavirus cases globally and watch comments from Central Bank meetings

After the FOMC meeting last week, markets saw risk-off in a classic “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” type of trading environment. Traders expected a dovish Fed; however, Powell may have been a little too dovish for comfort. FOMC members are now expecting rates to remain lower for longer. In addition to the nervous Fed, more coronavirus cases in the US left traders uncomfortable heading into the weekend. Central Bank meetings continue this week with the BOJ, SNB and BOE on tap. Additionally, the UK and many European countries are set to reopen, including the borders! Upticks in coronaviruses across the continent will be closely monitored. Also, EU leaders are meeting to presumably finalize a European Recovery Fund. As for OPEC+, they met last week and agreed to extend supply cuts through July.

In our FOMC recap, we discussed that the outcome of the Fed’s meeting and statement were to leave rates unchanged and to continue to buy Treasuries and MBS at “at least the current pace” ($80 billion/month). However, the surprise came when the FOMC released their economic projections. The main takeaway was that all but 2 of the members did not see an increase in interest rates UNTIL 2022! Additionally, even after the US saw an increase of 2,500,000 jobs in the NFP data, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell indicated that employment will take a long time to get back to pre-coronavirus levels, with the committee estimating 9.3% at the end of this year, 6.5% in 2021, and 5.5% in 2022. The Fed is also concerned with real GDP, which on Friday, they said was “plummeting at a breathtaking pace”.

The Fed’s rate decision, economic forecasts, and comments come on the heels of reports that there are upticks in coronavirus cases in some US states. In particular, are those states which have re-opened but did not see an initial spike in cases before the government shutdown, such as Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina. Many are concerned the uptick could spread and we could see a second wave of cases coming through the US, which may continue to add to the risk off mode this week.

This week, the BOE will get it’s turn on the podium to discuss how they will continue to presumably provide stimulus to the UK. The data out of the UK continues to be horrible. With worse than expected Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, and GDP for April, and with Claimant Count on Tuesday, the BOE will have even more to consider when discussing policy. The BOE has already signaled they are ready to increase bond purchases of roughly an additional 100 billion Pounds. Also, the idea has been floating around of the possibility of lowering rates into negative territory, however it was always dismissed. Is now the time for them to reconsider? If so, it could have a negative impact on GBP.

The SNB meets this week as well, however no change is expected. Rates are currently at -0.75%. However, they have been aggressively intervening in the currency markets this year. If EUR/CHF tests the 1.0500 level again, the SNB could always surprise everyone once again (a la 2015) and pull their bids from the market and let the pair freefall! (This is far from the expected scenario, but something to be aware of.) No changes are expected from the BOJ.

OPEC+ decided last weekend to extend rate cuts for an additional 2 months. From the supply side, this remains a positive for the price of oil. However, the tough part will be that all participants must comply with the agreement. As counties and US states continue to re-open after the coronavirus, demand may be tempered if there is a significant uptick in new cases.

The earnings report everyone will be watching next week will be Carnival (CCL). Analysts are expecting -$1.78 per share for the quarter ending May 2020, however the outlook will be closely monitored.

In addition to Central Bank meetings, there is also plenty of economic data to watch this week, including a dump from China on Monday, UK Claimant Count Change on Tuesday and Australian Employment Change on Thursday. Important economic data this week is as follows:

Monday

New Zealand: Services NZ PSI (MAY)

China: House Price Index (MAY)

China: Fixed Income Investment YTD (MAY)

China: Industrial Production (MAY)

China: Retail Sales (MAY)

China: Unemployment Rate (MAY)

EU: Trade Balance (APR)

Canada: Manufacturing Sales (APR)

Tuesday

Japan: BOJ Interest Rate Decision

Germany: Inflation Rate Final (MAY)

UK: Claimant Count Change (MAY)

Germany: ZEW Economic Conditions (JUN)

US: Retail Sales (MAY)

US: Industrial Production (MAY)

US: Capacity Utilization (MAY)

US: NAHB Housing Market Index (JUN)

Wednesday

Australia: HIA New Home Sales (MAY)

UK: Inflation data (MAY)

EU: Inflation Rate Final (MAY)

Canada: Inflation Rate (MAY)

US: Housing Starts (MAY)

Crude Inventories

Thursday

New Zealand: GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q1)

Australia: Employment Change (MAY)

RBA Bulletin

SNB: Interest Rate Decision

UK: BOE Interest Rate Decision

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (JUN)

Friday

BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

EU: European Council Meeting

Germany: PPI (MAY)

UK: Retail Sales (MAY)

Canada: Retail Sales (APR)

Chart of the Week: Daily USD/CAD

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

After bouncing from 1.2975 at the end of 2019, the pair rallied to a high of 1.4667 on March 19th. As price began to pull back in a triangle like formation, USD/CAD decoupled from Crude, as can be seen by the Correlation Coefficient at the bottom of the chart. Traditionally, USD/CAD and Crude trade inversely to each other. However, by April 15th the 2 assets were actually trading TOGETHER! As USD/CAD broke lower out of the triangle, through the 50% retracement level near 1.3800, and through the light blue support area, they began trading inversely with each other once again. The current correlation coefficient is -.94. USD/CAD traded below the support area and 200 Day Moving Average and bottomed the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3315 on Wednesday, creating a morning star candle. Thursday, the pair broke out and traded back above the previous support area. First resistance is at Friday’s highs of 1.3666, then horizontal resistance at 1.3727. Above there is the base of the previous triangle near 1.3855. First support is Friday’s low at 1.3527, then the 200 Day Moving Average at 1.3469. In addition, watch the price of crude for clues to the next move in USD/CAD.

The focus this week is twofold:

Beware of an increase in coronavirus cases globally, as Europe and the US continue to re-open. Watch comments from Central Bank meetings, in particular the BOE. If they cut or even discuss negative rates, the British Pound will probably not perform well.

Have a great weekend and please remember to always wash your hands!