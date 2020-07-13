The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they showed resilience on Friday.

Later today, the U.S. Treasury will release budget statement for June (863 billion dollars deficit expected).

European indices opened on a strong mood but the upside momentum is losing steam as German Minister of Health Spahn said that danger of a second wave Pandemic is real.

Asian indices all ended in the green. Government data showed that China’s M2 money supply grew 11.1% on year in June (as expected), while new yuan loans totaled 1,810 billion yuan (1,800 billion yuan expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The OPEC will launch the 55th edition of its Annual Statistical Bulletin later today.

Gold jumped 9.45 dollars (+0.53%) to 1808.16 dollars.

Gold remains on the upside above 1800 dollars.