The theme this week should be the same as last. Second quarter earnings will compete with the Coronavirus in an effort to control headlines. On one hand, earnings season kicks into high gear with some big tech names releasing earnings this week, including TSLA, AMZN, and TWTR, to name a few. Tech names have helped carry the NASDAQ to new all-time highs. Weak numbers and/or forecasts could prompt a pullback. On the other hand, coronavirus cases continue to explode to new records in the US and around the world. India is the latest to release grandiose numbers. Rumors of potential vaccines to be released in the Autumn have helped continue to push markets higher. The economic calendar is light this week; however global PMIs will be released which will be our first good look at July data.

Major earnings next week: IBM, JBLU, UAL, LMT, MSFT, TSLA, AMZN, INTC, TWTR, UN, AXP. With banks earnings last week, many such as JPM, C, WFC, BAC and MS said they put aside billions for defaults on commercial and consumer loans. And these banks still posted profits! As encouraging as that is, Netflix missed on earnings and expects subscriber growth to slow over the coming months. That may an ominous sign of what’s ahead next week. With the NASDAQ trading near all-time highs, weaker earnings or forecasts could cause the index to head lower. Watch IBM, MSFT, TSLA, AMZN, INTC and TWTR for guidance as to what is in store for Q3.

As of July 17th, 39 US states and territories are up +25% in coronaviruses in the last 2 weeks. 7 of the states doubled the number of cases in 2 weeks. While some parts of the US that were hit early with the virus are maintaining steady, lower numbers, much of the US is on the rise. California, Arizona, Texas and Florida continue to lead the way with new highs in daily cases. As we have been discussing for the last month, many states have either halted their reopening or have had to reclose certain parts of their economies. Now cases in India are on the rise, reaching over 1 million cases. Parts of Australia continue to struggle with the virus. The WHO continues to say that the daily number of new cases are on the rise. Markets seemly get excited when headlines come across that there may be a vaccine in the Autumn or before the end of the year. With that being said, once a vaccine is available, would the markets “sell the fact” if it will take months to get the vaccine out to the public?

Central banks stand ready to act and most governments continue to provide fiscal measures. However, at of the time of this writing, EU leaders are meeting to try and determine a manner to provide economic relief for those that need it in Europe. The “Frugal Four” (Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden) are holding the up plan of roughly 750 Billion Euros, as they want a combination of grants AND loans. If there is no agreement by the end of the meeting Saturday evening, the Euro may be under pressure on the Monday open.

Economic data will be light this week. However, we will see global PMIs at the end of this week. It will be the first look at manufacturing data for July. This will tell us if the world economy has picked up or slipped back into pre-coronvavirus recovery levels. Important economic events are as follows:

Saturday

EU Meeting on Common Recovery Plan (Day 2)

Monday

Japan: BOJ Monetary Policy Minutes

Japan: Trade Balance (JUN)

Germany: PPI (JUN)

UK: MPC Member Haldane Speaks

Tuesday

Australia: RBA Gov Lowe Speaks

Japan: Inflation Rate (JUN)

Australia: RBA Meeting Minutes

Canada: Retail Sales (MAY)

Wednesday

Canada: Inflation Rate (JUN)

US: Existing Home Sales (JUN)

Crude Inventories

Thursday

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence (AUG)

US: Initial Jobless Claims (week of July 18th)

EU: Consumer Confidence Flash (JUL)

Friday

Global Manufacturing and Services Flash (JUL)

New Zealand: Trade Balance

UK: Retail Sales (JUN)

US: New Home Sales (JUN)

Chart of the Week: Daily Silver

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Silver (XAG/USD) came off from its highs on February 24th at 18.94 and fell to a low of 11.22 on March 16th. Since then, XAG/USD has bounced off the lows in a flag formation and reached its target near 18.85 in early July. This week, price rose as high as 19.46, just below the September 4th, 2019 highs. Those highs act as the first level of resistance. Above there, price can easily move to the psychological resistance level of 20.00. However, there is reason to believe that XAG/USD could pull back before continuing its move higher. Price continues to put in higher highs while the RSI is putting in lower highs, right at overbought territory. First horizontal support is near 18.35. Next support is the 200 Day Moving Average near 16.93. The third horizontal support is highs of the previous flag formation near 15.82.

Regardless of whether or not the coronavirus is here, it is still summer. The markets are acting like its summer with lower volatility. Whether it’s a surprise in earnings, an increase in coronavirus cases, or market participants waiting for more clarity on the upcoming US elections, be aware of the potential for a sudden spike in volatility, and then more sideways, summer trading action.

Have a great weekend and please always wash your hands!