On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index (-119 points or 1.09% to 10833) took a breather following a series of record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159 points (+0.60%) to 26840, and the S&P 500 added 5.5 points (+0.17%) to 3257.

S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart

Energy (+6.15%), Banks (+3.55%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+1.7%) sectors performed the best, while Software & Services (-1.17%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-0.98%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-0.86%) sectors lagged behind.

Energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +10.96%), Devon Energy (DVN +10.52%) and Apache (APA +9.56%) were top gainers, boosted by rallying oil prices.

Investors are awaiting earnings reports of Tesla (TSLA -4.54%) and Microsoft (MSFT -1.35%) due later today.

On the technical side, about 51.8% (53.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 77.0% (81.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks closed in positive territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.32%. Germany’s DAX 30 rose 0.96%, France’s CAC 40 added 0.22%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 0.606% from 0.615% Monday.

Spot gold price soared $24.00 (+1.3%) to $1,841 an ounce, the highest close since September 2011. At the same time, spot silver rocketed 7.0% to close at $21.31 an ounce, the highest level in more than six years.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) jumped 2.8% to settle at $41.96 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slid 0.6% on day to 95.15, posting a three-day decline.

EUR/USD rose 0.8% to 1.1533, the highest level since January last year. European Union leaders have reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package.

GBP/USD climbed 0.5% to 1.2730, up for a third straight session.

USD/JPY lost 0.4% to 106.85.

AUD/USD surged 1.7% to 0.7131, the highest level since April 2019, and NZD/USD jumped 1.0% to a six-month high of 0.6643.

