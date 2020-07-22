This morning, the June Westpac Leading Index was released at +0.4% on month, below +0.5% expected. Official data also showed that Australia’s preliminary retail sales grew 2.4% on month in June (vs +16.9% on month in May).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD is supported by an internal rising trend line and by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.6920. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 0.7180 and a second one would be set at December 2018 top at 0.7390 in extension.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

