The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday as investors seemed to look past escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report initial jobless claims in the week ended July 18 (1.30 million expected). The Conference Board will release its Leading Index for June (+2.1% on month expected).

European indices are posting a tentative rebound. Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence Index for August was released at -0.3 (vs -4.5 expected). France’s INSEE has posted July indicators on business confidence at 82 (vs 86 expected) and manufacturing confidence at 82 (vs 84 expected). The European Commission will post July Consumer Confidence Index later today (-12.0 expected).

- advertisement -

Asian indices closed mixed. Australia Q2 NAB Business Confidence was released at -15, vs -12 previously.

WTI Crude Oil futures are resuming their up trends. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude-oil stockpiles increased 4.90 million barrels last week, contrary to a reduction of 1.95 million barrels expected.

Gold gains ground for a fifth straight session and the US dollar hit a four-month low on geopolitical tensions.

Gold rose 4.99 dollars (+0.27%) to 1876.41 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.07pt to 94.919.to 1.2703.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, reported second quarter adjusted EPS of 2.18 dollars, beating estimates, up from an LPS of 1.12 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 6.0 billion dollars, above forecasts, down from 6.3 billion dollars a year earlier. The stock was upgraded to “market perform” from “underperform” at Cowen.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Microsoft (MSFT), the software development company, lost ground after hours despite posting quarterly EPS and sales that beat estimates. The company said “that transactional license purchasing continued to slow particularly in small and medium businesses”, and that “LinkedIn was negatively impacted by the weak job market and reductions in advertising spend.”

Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, might be in early talks to buy a 9.9% stake in Reliance Retail, according to ET Now.

Twitter (TWTR), the social network, posted second quarter average monetizable daily active users of 186 million, beating estimates.

Dow Inc (DOW), a diversified chemical manufacturing company, reported second quarter sales down 24% to 8.35 billion dollars, above estimates. Operating LPS was 0.26 dollar, wider than expected, vs an EPS of 0.86 dollar a year earlier. The company said it will cut workforce by 6%.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) unveiled second quarter operating sales down 82.9% to 1 billion dollars, but above estimates. Adjusted net loss was 1.63 dollar, narrower than expected, vs an EPS of 1.37 dollar a year ago.

Kraft Heinz (KHC), the food and beverage manufacturer, was downgraded to “sell” from “neutral” at Guggenheim.

Kinder Morgan (KMI), one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, unveiled second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.17 dollar, as anticipated, down from 0.22 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 2.6 billion dollars, missing expectations, down from 3.2 billion dollars in the prior year. The company expects full year adjusted Ebitda to be below its original forecast by “slightly more than 8%”.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), the fast food restaurant chain, announced second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.40 dollar, above estimates, down from 3.99 dollars a year ago on revenue flat at 1.4 billion dollars, just ahead of the consensus. However, the stock slipped in extended trading, on profit taking after having gained more than 41% year to date through July 23rd close.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS), a global operator of casino resorts, disclosed second quarter adjusted LPS of 1.05 dollar, worse than anticipated, down from an EPS of 0.72 dollar a year ago on net revenue of 98.0 million dollars, significantly missing estimates, down from 3.3 billion dollars in the year before.

Previous articleGold and Silver Rally, Oil Consolidates
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.