The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday as investors seemed to look past escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report initial jobless claims in the week ended July 18 (1.30 million expected). The Conference Board will release its Leading Index for June (+2.1% on month expected).

European indices are posting a tentative rebound. Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence Index for August was released at -0.3 (vs -4.5 expected). France’s INSEE has posted July indicators on business confidence at 82 (vs 86 expected) and manufacturing confidence at 82 (vs 84 expected). The European Commission will post July Consumer Confidence Index later today (-12.0 expected).

Asian indices closed mixed. Australia Q2 NAB Business Confidence was released at -15, vs -12 previously.

WTI Crude Oil futures are resuming their up trends. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude-oil stockpiles increased 4.90 million barrels last week, contrary to a reduction of 1.95 million barrels expected.

Gold gains ground for a fifth straight session and the US dollar hit a four-month low on geopolitical tensions.