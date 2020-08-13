Earlier this morning, July German Inflation rate (final estimation) was released at -0.1% on year, as expected. It was published at -0.5% on month. Yesterday, official data showed that U.S. Core Consumer Prices rose 0.6% on month in July, the largest gain since 1991

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min, EUR/USD remains on the upside and is supported by a rising trend line and by its rising 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1775. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.1835 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.1850 in extension.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

