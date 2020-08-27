British pound remains on the upside even if it was reported that Germany has canceled plans to discuss Brexit at a high-level diplomatic meeting next week due to a lack of “tangible progress” in talks after the seventh round of negotiations. Later today, July Car production will be expected at -16.8% on year.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains on the upside, supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its buying area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2880. The nearest resistance would be set at August top at 1.3270 and a second one would be set at set at 2019 high at 1.3515 in extension.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

