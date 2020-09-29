The S&P 500 Futures are losing some ground ahead of U.S presidential debate, after they continued their rally on Monday.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report August wholesale inventories (-0.1% on month expected). The Conference Board will report its Consumer Confidence Index for September (90.0 expected). SP Case Shiller will report its house price index for July (+0.1% on month expected).

European indices are facing a consolidation despites the release of better than expected economic data. France’s INSEE has released September Consumer Confidence Index at 95 (vs 93 expected). The Bank of England has released the number of mortgage approvals for August at 84,700 (vs 71,300 expected). The European Commission has reported the eurozone’s September Economic Confidence Index rose from 87.5 to 91.1 (vs 89.0 expected).

Asian indices closed in dispersed order as the Hong Kong HSI and the Australian ASX ended in the red when the Japanese Nikkei and the Chinese CSI closed higher.

WTI Crude Oil futures are on the upside. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for September 25.

Gold inches higher as the U.S dollar continues to consolidate before the first Trump-Biden debate.

Gold rose 7.58 dollars (+0.4%) to 1889.05 dollars while the dollar index fell 0.24pt to 94.039.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Tesla (TSLA): Walmart Canada is more than tripling its reservations of Tesla Semi trucks. Walmart Canada is now reserving a total of 130 Tesla Semi trucks.



Dominion Energy (D), an electricity and natural gas supplier, was upgraded to “overweight” from “neutral” at JPMorgan.

Google (GOOGL), the tech giant, submitted new concessions to the European Commission, hoping to win approval for Fitbit planned acquisition.

Estee Lauder (EL), the cosmetics company, was upgraded to “neutral” from “sell” at Goldman Sachs.