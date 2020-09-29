The S&P 500 Futures are losing some ground ahead of U.S presidential debate, after they continued their rally on Monday.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report August wholesale inventories (-0.1% on month expected). The Conference Board will report its Consumer Confidence Index for September (90.0 expected). SP Case Shiller will report its house price index for July (+0.1% on month expected).

European indices are facing a consolidation despites the release of better than expected economic data. France’s INSEE has released September Consumer Confidence Index at 95 (vs 93 expected). The Bank of England has released the number of mortgage approvals for August at 84,700 (vs 71,300 expected). The European Commission has reported the eurozone’s September Economic Confidence Index rose from 87.5 to 91.1 (vs 89.0 expected).

- advertisement -

Asian indices closed in dispersed order as the Hong Kong HSI and the Australian ASX ended in the red when the Japanese Nikkei and the Chinese CSI closed higher.

WTI Crude Oil futures are on the upside. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for September 25.

Gold inches higher as the U.S dollar continues to consolidate before the first Trump-Biden debate.

Gold rose 7.58 dollars (+0.4%) to 1889.05 dollars while the dollar index fell 0.24pt to 94.039.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Tesla (TSLA): Walmart Canada is more than tripling its reservations of Tesla Semi trucks. Walmart Canada is now reserving a total of 130 Tesla Semi trucks.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Dominion Energy (D), an electricity and natural gas supplier, was upgraded to “overweight” from “neutral” at JPMorgan.

Google (GOOGL), the tech giant, submitted new concessions to the European Commission, hoping to win approval for Fitbit planned acquisition.

Estee Lauder (EL), the cosmetics company, was upgraded to “neutral” from “sell” at Goldman Sachs.

Previous articleXAU/USD Analysis: Trades At 1,880.00
Next articleDebate Time
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.