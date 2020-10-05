Today, Research firm Markit will publish final readings of September Services PMI for the eurozone (47.6 expected), Germany (49.1 expected), France (47.5 expected) and the U.K. (55.1 expected). Also, the European Commission will report the eurozone’s August retail sales (+2.5% on month expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has broken below a rising trend line and stands below its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1850. The nearest threshold would be set at September bottom at 1.1610 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.1500.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

