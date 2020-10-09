On Thursday, U.S. stocks posted further gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122 points (+0.43%) to 28425, the S&P 500 climbed 27 points (+0.80%) to 3446, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 47 points (+0.42%) to 11550.

S&P 500 Index (Daily Chart): Rebound Expected

- advertisement -

Obviously market optimism was capped by a tug-of-war between the U.S. government and Congress on negotiations over a new fiscal stimulus package.

Energy (+3.73%), Utilities (+1.8%) and Real Estate (+1.59%) sectors performed the best. Energy stocks — such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +8.41%), DTE Energy (DTE +6.41%) and Halliburton (HAL +6.92%) — were major gainers in the S&P 500, boosted by a 3% jump in oil prices.

International Business Machines (IBM +5.94%) jumped after announcing plans for a spin-off of its managed infrastructure services unit.

Approximately 70% (66% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 79% (65% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 840,000 for the week ended October 3 (820,000 expected), and Continuing Claims dropped to 10.976 million for the week ended September 26 (11.400 million expected).

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.78%, Germany’s DAX 30 rose 0.88%, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.61% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 was up 0.53%.

U.S. Treasurys turned stable, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.764% from 0.785% Wednesday.

Spot gold rose $6.71 (+0.36%) to $1894/oz.

Oil prices were lifted by reports that over 90% of crude output from the Gulf of Mexico was paused by Hurricane Delta. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (November) jumped $1.33 (+3.33%) to $41.28 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar remained weak relative to its G-10 peers. The ICE Dollar Index edged down to 93.57.

Commodity-related currencies were doing well. AUD/USD was up for a second session gaining 0.37% to 0.7164. USD/CAD sank a further 0.45% to 1.3196.

EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1759, and GBP/USD added 0.14% to 1.2937. Both pairs have been supported by their 20-day moving average.

USD/JPY managed to close above 106.00 for the first time since September 11.

 

Previous articleUSDCAD Long Term Rebound At Risk
Next articleECB Minutes Tilted to Dovish Side
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.