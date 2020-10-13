The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of September CPI at -0.2% on year, as expected. ZEW survey results of October for Germany will be released later today: Economic sentiment expected at 70 and current situation anticipated at –58.

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, EUR/USD is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below 1.1815. The nearest threshold would be set at Oct. 12 bottom at 1.1785 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.1770.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

