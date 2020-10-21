Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that she is hopeful for an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package this week. Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its latest economic report, the Beige Book.

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, Dollar Index is on the downside and is capped by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The intraday RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness as long as 93.15 is not broken to the upside. The nearest support would be set at strong horizontal support at 92.77. A second one would be set at Sept. 4 bottom at 92.66.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

