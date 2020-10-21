The S&P 500 Futures are slightly red after they closed higher yesterday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that she is hopeful for an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package this week.

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its latest economic report, the Beige Book.

European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported September CPI at +0.4% (+0.5% on month expected). September PPI was released at -0.1% on month, vs +0.1% the previous month. This morning, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier declared that EU stance on Brexit will not change and that progress must be made on level playing field, fisheries and governance.

Asian indices closed on the upside except the Chinese CSI.

WTI Crude Oil futures are turning down. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 584K barrels in the week ending October 16. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.

Gold gains ground as the U.S dollar remains weak on U.S stimulus hopes.

Gold gained 11.85 dollars (+0.62%) to 1918.8 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.32pt to 92.744.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, tanked after hours after posting third quarter subscriber growth and EPS that missed estimates. On the other hand, sale came above expectations.

Snap (SNAP), a camera and social media company, soared in extended trading after reporting third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.01 dollar, beating expectations, vs an adjusted LPS of 0.04 dollar a year ago, on sales up 52% to 679 million dollars, above estimates. Daily active users rose 19% to 249 million, exceeding consensus.

Biogen Idec (BIIB), a pharmaceutical company, reported quarterly adjusted EPS above estimates. Also, the company cut its full year sales forecast.

Slack Technologies (WORK), the collaboration hub, was downgraded to “underweight” from “equalweight” at Morgan Stanley.

Texas Instruments (TXN), a designer of semiconductors, unveiled third quarter EPS of 1.45 dollar, above estimates, down from 1.49 dollar a year ago, on sales around flat at 3.8 billion dollars, better than expected. Separately, the company raised its fourth quarter EPS and revenue forecast.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), the scientific instruments maker, is jumping before hours after reporting third quarter adjusted EPS and sales that significantly beat estimates.

Pinterest (PINS), the social media platform, is expected to rally at the open after BofA upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR), a global proprietary trading business, disclosed third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.53 dollar, missing the consensus, up from 0.39 dollar a year earlier.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), an energy exploration and production company, was downgraded to “hold” from “buy” at Truist.

Gap (GPS), a clothing and accessories retailer, said it is starting a strategic review of options for its business in Europe.