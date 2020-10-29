The European Central Bank will announce its interest rates decision later today, deposit facility rate is expected to be unchanged at -0.50%. A press conference by President Lagarde will follow this announcement. Also, the European Commission will report the eurozone’s October Economic Confidence Index, expected at 89.6.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has struck against a former rising trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below 1.1900. The nearest threshold would be set at October bottom at 1.1685 and a second one would be set at September low at 1.1610.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

