The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Tuesday while equities rallied ahead of the U.S. Election. On the US economic data front, Factory Orders increased 1.1% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised +0.6% in August. Finally, Durable Goods Orders rose 1.9% on month in the September final reading (as expected), in line with the September preliminary reading.

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Applications data for the week ending October 30th is expected. Automatic Data Processing’s Employment Change for October is expected to show that 650K jobs were added on month, compared to 749K jobs added in September. Finally, the Trade Deficit for September is expected to shrink to 63.9 billion dollars on month, from 67.1 billion dollars in August.

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD, JPY and USD. In Europe, no major economic data was released.

- advertisement -

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs. The pair was the largest gainer against its major pairs in Tuesday’s trading after gaining 116 pips (1.64%) as traders risk appetite grew ahead of the U.S. election. The pair broke above a declining trend channel and a falling wedge reversal pattern. Could this be a resumption of the prior uptrend that began back in March? As long as 0.699 can hold as support, look for a continuation higher towards 0.725 resistance and ultimately a test of recent highs near 0.742.

Previous articleEco Data 11/4/20
Next articleAsia Morning: U.S. Stocks Gain Big On Election Day
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.