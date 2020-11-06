RBA’s board said it “is not contemplating a further reduction in interest rates. The Board considers that there is little to be gained from short-term interest rates moving into negative territory and continues to view a negative policy rate as extraordinarily unlikely.”

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD is well oriented after having broken a declining trendline drawn since early September. Prices trade above their 50-day moving average while the RSI remains above its neutrality area at 50. As long as the 0.7100 support is not broken, readers may therefore consider further upside towards next resistances at 0.71415 and 0.7520 in extension.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

