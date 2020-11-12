The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the NZD. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Applications fell 0.5% for the week ending November 6th, compared to +3.8% in the week before.

On Thursday, the Consumer Price Index for October is expected to rise 0.1% on month, compared to +0.2% in September. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 7th are expected to fall to 734K, from 751K in the prior week. Continuing Claims for the week ending October 31st are anticipated to decline to 6,900K, from 7,285K a week earlier. Finally, the Monthly Budget Deficit for October is expected to increase to 275.0 billion dollars on month, from 124.6 billion dollars in September.

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP. In Europe, no major economic data was released.

- advertisement -

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and USD.

New Zealand

maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.25% and delivered a fresh round of monetary stimulus. The RBNZ projected a more bullish view regarding the country’s economic recovery. Sub-zero rates are no longer a large fear which helped bid up the NZD/USD in Wednesday’s trading. On a technical perspective, the pair broke above a diamond continuation pattern; a new uptrend is in play. As long as 0.6675 can hold as support, look towards a test of 0.7065 resistance and the uptrend to continue.

Previous articleEco Data 11/12/20
Next articleAsia Morning: Tech Stocks Rebound
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.