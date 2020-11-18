The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the NZD, AUD and CAD. On the US economic data front, Retail Sales Advance rose 0.3% on month in October (+0.5% expected), compared to a revised +1.6% in September. Finally, Industrial Production increased 1.1% on month in October (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised -0.4% in September.

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Applications data for the week ending November 13th is expected. Finally, Housing Starts for October are expected to rise to 1,460K on month, from 1,415K in September.

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF, GBP and JPY. In Europe, no major economic data was released.

- advertisement -

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs.

On Wednesday, Canada is expected to report an inflation rate of 0.3% YoY in October compared to 0.5% in the month prior. We have seen an average of 69 pips of volatility after past inflation reports. The pair remains in a consolidation pattern between 1.299 support and 1.342 resistance. A double bottom may be in play but is not confirmed until price action breaks above 1.342 resistance. The preference is for a rebound higher towards 1.365.

Japan will report its October trade balance which likely narrowed to 210 billion Yen on a seasonally-adjusted basis from 675 billion Yen in September as new lock downs due to the coronavirus slow exports. We measured 26.5 pips volatility in the 4 hours after past events. Looking at the chart of the USD/JPY ahead of the data, key resistance remains at the 106.10 level. A break above could have strong bullish implications. For now, the preference is to ride the trend lower ultimately reaching the 102 support level.

Previous articleEco Data 11/18/20
Next articleAsia Morning: U.S. Stocks Take A Breather
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.