INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.75%, Germany’s DAX lost 0.88%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.67%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 was down 0.80%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
72% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
82% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 84% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).
83% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 85% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.07pt to 21.97, a new 52w high.

- advertisement -

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Autos
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
retail, energy, basic resources

Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, automobiles & parts, insurance

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.55% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -16bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
UK 01:01: Nov GfK Consumer Confidence, exp.: -31
GE 08:00: Oct PPI YoY, exp.: -1%
GE 08:00: Oct PPI MoM, exp.: 0.4%
UK 08:00: Oct Public Sector Net Borrowing, exp.: £-36.1B
UK 08:00: Oct Retail Sales ex Fuel MoM, exp.: 1.6%
UK 08:00: Oct Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY, exp.: 6.4%
UK 08:00: Oct Retail Sales YoY, exp.: 4.7%
UK 08:00: Oct Retail Sales MoM, exp.: 1.5%
GE 14:00: Bundesbank Weidmann speech
EC 16:00: Nov Consumer Confidence Flash, exp.: -15.5

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1875 and GBP/USD was broadly flat at 1.3265. USD/JPY edged up to 103.82. AUD/USD remained subdued at 0.7289. This morning, official data showed that Australia’s preliminary retail sales grew 1.6% on month in October (-1.1% in September).

Spot gold slipped to $1,864 an ounce.

#UK – IRELAND#
AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical group, said its “Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for an additional dosing option, a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks, in the approved indications of unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after chemoradiation therapy (CRT) and previously treated advanced bladder cancer”.
From a technical point of view, the stock has escaped from a falling wedge in place since June 2020. Despite the recent pullback, as long as 7770p is support look for 8800p and the previous all-time high at 10120p. Alternatively, a break below 7770p should be limited by a rising long term trend line.

#GERMANY#
Talanx, a financial services company, was downgraded to “hold” from “buy” at HSBC.

#FRANCE#
BNP Paribas, a banking group, may sell its Italian payments unit Axepta for 200 million euros, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

#BENELUX#
Altice Europe, a telecommunications corporation, announced that 3Q adjusted EBITDA grew 5.1% on year to 1.48 billion euros on revenue of 3.77 billion euros, up 3.2% (+4.1% at constant currency).

#SWITZERLAND#
ABB, an automation technology company, was downgraded to “sell” from “hold” at Deutsche Bank.

Swatch Group, a manufacturer of watches and jewellery, was downgraded to “hold” from “buy” at HSBC.

Previous articleGBP Is Supported By Strong Retail Sales
Next articleEuro Continues To Drift Lower
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.