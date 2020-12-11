Fri, Dec 11, 2020 @ 10:44 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis Rolls-Royce Shares Down After Trading Update

Rolls-Royce Shares Down After Trading Update

By Forex.com

Rolls-Royce, the engineering group, said that it plans to sell assets worth 2 billion pounds to pay down debt and is cutting 1.3 billion pounds in costs, including axing 9,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and closing factories to adjust to lower demand from airlines that fly its engines.

The company sticks to guidance. “We continue to expect the Group to turn cash flow positive at some point during the second half of 2021, (…) Our target to deliver at least £750 million free cash flow (excluding disposals) as early as 2022 is also unchanged.”

From a chartist point of view, the stock price remains in a medium term bearish trend. However, the stock is showing signs of reversal. Prices escaped from a downward-sloping channel. In addition, the weekly RSI (14) validated a bullish divergence (bullish event). The 20WMA is turning up. Readers may look to take advantage of any pullback in the stock price that may surface. As long as 82p is support, a rise towards the key horizontal resistance at 170p (overlap) is likely. Alternatively, a break below 82p would invalidate the bullish view and would call for a test of the former low at 34.6p.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.