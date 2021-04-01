European Open: US ISM Manufacturing PMI And OPEC On Tap

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Asian Indices:

Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 37.9 points (0.56%) to close at 6,828.60

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 215.47 points (0.74%) and currently trades at 29,394.27

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has risen by 321.5 points (1.13%) and currently trades at 28,699.85

UK and Europe:

UK’s FTSE 100 futures are currently down -2 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,711.63

Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 4 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,923.21

Germany’s DAX futures are currently up 8 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,016.34

Wednesday US Close:

The Dow Jones Industrial fell -85.41 points (-0.26%) to close at 32,981.55

The S&P 500 index rose 14.34 points (0.37%) to close at 3,972.89

The Nasdaq 100 index fell -69.21 points (-0.53%) to close at 13,091.44

Asian indices look past weak China PMI and focus on Biden’s spending spree

Asian equities were higher overnight despite a soft print of China’s manufacturing PMI, and instead took optimism from Biden’s proposal to spend another $2 trillion on the ‘American Jobs Plan’. The Hang Seng and KOSPI 200 led major exchanges higher overnight, rising 1.2% and 0.9% respectively.

As for China’s PMI print, 50.6 it is the lowest headline print is almost a year according to Markit data. It is also the fourth consecutive month that it has expanded at a slower pace. And these numbers differ from China’s official numbers which suggested stronger activity yesterday.

The FTSE 100 fell -0.86% yesterday and closed the session with a bearish outside candle, after faltering at 6800 the prior day. Closing at the low of the session today’s bias is bearish.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) were the strongest performers yesterday, rising 3.8% and 3.6% respectively, whilst British Land Company (BLND) and Mondi PLC (MNDI) were the worst performers, falling -3.3%. Lloyds banking (LLOY) and Barclays (BARC) were the most actively traded stocks.

USD/JPY coiling at its highs

USD/JPY remains in a strong uptrend on the hourly chart. It is holding above its 10-day eMA and has provided shallow retracements. Having stopped just shy of 111.00 yesterday, prices are now coiling in a small triangle / pennant pattern. Given the strength of the trend the bias is for a bullish breakout, yet a surprise downside break can also be an opportunity to explore (especially if few traders are prepared for it).

Bulls could seek a break above the triangle or wait for a break above 111.00 to assume bullish continuation.

Under this scenario the target is the 111.70 resistance level and the bias remain bullish above 110.38.

Conversely, bears could seek a break beneath the triangle or 110.38 support and target 109.85 support.

Under this scenario, the bias remains bearish below 111.00.

Commodities: Oil prices lower ahead of today’s OPEC meeting

News that France is to enter a third national lockdown weighed on oil prices overnight, with brent futures currently down -1.5%. Today’s bias remains bearish beneath 64.63 and its next support levels reside around 62.28 (50-day eMA), 61.69 and 60.26. The OPEC meeting is later today although there is little expectation for any changes, after the surprised markets last month by extending supply curbs.

Gold rose 0.2% overnight and saw a strong rebound from 1767 support yesterday. Prices have already broken out, to the upside, of a consolidation pattern on the hourly chart. Today’s bias remains bullish above 170 – 1705 and for a run towards 1720.

Up Next (Times in GMT)