Mon, Apr 12, 2021 @ 15:41 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis BOAO Forum: Key Themes to Watch from the "Asian Davos"

BOAO Forum: Key Themes to Watch from the “Asian Davos”

By Forex.com

After a one-year hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic, the BOAO Forum for Asia is scheduled to make its return next week, April 18-21.

For those who aren’t familiar, this regional conference is modeled after the World Economic Forum in Davos and is focused on promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries even closer to their development goals. This year’s theme is “A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation” in reference to China’s global infrastructure development strategy spanning nearly 70 countries. It will be the largest on-site international forum since the outbreak of the pandemic, with approximately 2,000 participants including two top Chinese state leaders.

BOAO Forum: Key themes

Much like the annual Davos summit, the BOAO Forum provides an opportunity for high-level politicians to gather, discuss ideas, and issue optimistic joint statements, but there’s unlikely to be any immediately actionable developments for investors. In other words, it’s likely the ultimate outcome of the meeting will be a statement that mirrors the pre-event promotion couched with phrases like “practicing multilateralism with a developmental perspective and strengthening global governance,” likely without any immediate policy changes; nonetheless the event can still provide insights on the longer-term priorities of key APAC countries.

In terms of the noteworthy themes, the two most important ones to watch will be the discussion around carbon neutrality and the COVID-19 vaccine. Developing Asia is an area of the world that contributes to global warming at an above-average rate, so investors will be keen to get more details on how the region plans to mitigate the environmental impact of its rapid industrialization. Meanwhile, with Chinese-developed vaccines showing substantially less efficacy against COVID-19 than their Western counterparts, it will be worth watching how high-level policymakers plan to protect their populations and promote a “return to normal” over the rest of the year.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.