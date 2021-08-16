Currency Pair of the Week: NZD/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets this week and is expected to be the first of the major central banks to hike interest rates. At the meeting in July, the RBNZ ended its Large Scale Asset Purchase program. As with inflation in many countries, the committee said they expected an increase in near-term CPI but expected it to be temporary (transitory?). The Q2 Employment Change was strong, matching the pre-pandemic Q1 2020 levels of 1%. In addition, despite government attempt to reduce prices in the housing market, prices continue to climb. The government has specifically asked the RBNZ to include housing prices when making their interest rate decision. New Zealand has done an excellent job at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, and recently said they would not reopen their borders until 2022. Not only are traders expecting a 0.25% hike in the OCR this week, but they are expecting a hawkish statement as well, with more hikes to come over the next year. Anything less than a 0.25% rate hike and a hawkish outcome could disappoint Kiwi traders.

The value of the US Dollar hinges on the timing of a signal that the Fed will begin tapering. After consecutive increases in Non-Farm Payrolls over the last few months, the Fed has noted that there has been progress made towards its goals which would allow to taper. However, Fed Chairman Powell has indicated that the committee wants “substantial further progress” before tapering. Inflation data has been running high; however, Powell continues to insist that it is transitory. Some committee members have indicated that they would like to see tapering sooner than later, while others have also noted that they would like to see 2 more months of increased payroll data before they announce a taper. This likely takes a taper announcement off the table at the Jackson Hole symposium at the end of August. Watch for hints as Powell speaks on Tuesday. In addition, with the resurgence of the coronavirus in some states in the US, the Fed may be in “wait and see” mode until conditions improve. This may also have been acknowledged by participants of the Michigan Consumer Confidence Expectations, which on Friday fell to 65.2 for August from 79 in July. This was the lowest level in nearly a decade.

NZD/USD put in a near-term high on February 25th near 0.7429 and began pulling back in a symmetrical triangle formation. On June 11th, the pair broke aggressively lower, however failed to take out the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the September 24th, 2020 lows to the February 25th highs near 0.6876. Since June 16th, the pair has been trading in a range between 0.6878 and 0.7105.

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

Price action in the near-term range mentioned on the daily chart has been trading in the bottom half of the zone since mid-June. However, price action after the RBNZ decision could spike NZD/USD in either direction. The pair is currently trading in a symmetrical triangle and nearing the apex. Trendline resistance above is at 0.7050, ahead of a confluence of resistance near the previously mentioned 50% retracement of the recent zone at 0.7095 and horizontal resistance at 0.7114. Above there is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the zone at 0.7150. First support is at the bottom trendline of the symmetrical triangle near 0.7000, then the bottom of the zone at 0.6878. Below there is longer-term horizontal support near 0.6800.

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

The RBNZ meeting this week could cause volatility in NZD/USD, especially if the central bank does not hike or is less hawkish than expected. In addition, traders may look to continue the recent volatility in the US Dollar caused primarily by the weak sentiment numbers on Friday. Powell also speaks on Tuesday. Traders will be looking for tapering hints.