Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 08:20 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBank Of Korea Raises Rates Sparking Falls In Kospi And Other Risk...

Bank Of Korea Raises Rates Sparking Falls In Kospi And Other Risk Assets

By Forex.com

The Bok has been grappling with taming an asset bubble while supporting the economy during the latest virus outbreak. The vaccination rate in South Korea is very similar to New Zealand’s and not too dissimilar to Australia’s. About 26% of South Korea’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 52.7% of its population has received their first vaccine shot.

In a statement accompanying its decision to raise rates by 25bp to 0.75%, the BoK said it would “gradually adjust” its level of support for the economy while considering the virus outbreak, financial imbalances, and inflation.

The Bank of Korea raised its 2021 inflation forecast from 1.8% to 2.1%, above target. While their GDP forecast for 2022 was kept unchanged at 3.0% vs. its 3.0% projection from May. How the South Korean economy and asset prices respond to the tightening will be keenly watched by other central banks in the region, some of who are juggling similar quandaries.

The decision to raise rates appears to have caught some market participants off guard. The South Korean stock index, the Kospi, has reversed lower to be trading down -0.75% at 3123 and ushered in “risk off” sentiment across other regional equity markets and growth currency pairs.

Technically there is a band of horizontal support at 3100 that the Kospi needs to hold to avoid the selloff extending towards last week’s 3049 low. On the topside, a band of horizontal resistance sits at 3170/90, which is likely to cap rallies in the short term.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.