Mon, Aug 30, 2021 @ 08:58 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisASX200 Edges Higher Ahead Of Wednesday AU Q2 GDP Release

ASX200 Edges Higher Ahead Of Wednesday AU Q2 GDP Release

By Forex.com

Nonetheless, the release is expected to garner serious media attention locally because a heavy contraction in GDP in Q3 is already guaranteed due to lockdowns.

Should Wednesdays Q2 data also show a contraction, it will mean the Australian economy will fulfil the technical definition of a recession for the second time in two years; two consecutive quarters of negative GDP.

This morning saw the release of some key inputs into Wednesday’s GDP data. Q2 Company Profits were much stronger than expected (+7.1% vs. 2.5% exp), driven by strong commodity prices lifting mining profits. Partly offset by a further step-down in government subsidies in the quarter.

However, Q2 Inventories rose less than expected (0.2% vs. 1.2% exp), bringing into question the strength of the rebuild following a sharp rundown in 2020 that will likely subtract from quarterly growth.

The final partials drop tomorrow morning in the shape of Balance of Payments data, expected to show Net Exports fell in real terms, driven by a decline in export volumes that may subtract as much as 1.5ppt off GDP growth.

For the record, the range of Q2 GDP estimates is from -0.1% to a more optimistic +1%. The wide range reflects the many moving parts that go into GDP, Australia’s average expenditure, incoming, and production estimates.

Turning to the charts, after falling from its 7632.8 high of Mid-August, the recovery from the 7429 low is viewed as the incomplete second leg (Wave b) of a three-wave corrective sequence. A break below the 7429 low would indicate that the third leg lower (Wave c) is underway towards trend channel support near 7320/00, which remains our preferred buying level.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

A Trade or a Gamble?

Scalping the Forex Market: A Beginner’s Guide

Do You Want to be a Trader?

Trading the Higher Timeframes

Identifying Trends: A Beginners’ Guide

How to Develop a Trading Plan

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.